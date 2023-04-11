Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC Has $1.56 Million Stock Holdings in Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR)

Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC trimmed its position in Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR – Get Rating) (TSE:QSR) by 1.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 24,132 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 376 shares during the period. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Restaurant Brands International were worth $1,561,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of QSR. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 301,806 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $17,623,000 after acquiring an additional 2,830 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 9,183 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $536,000 after acquiring an additional 229 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in Restaurant Brands International by 12.6% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,164 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $301,000 after buying an additional 577 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its holdings in Restaurant Brands International by 73.6% during the 1st quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 7,076 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $413,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Restaurant Brands International by 99.3% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 373,323 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $21,798,000 after buying an additional 185,998 shares during the period. 77.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Restaurant Brands International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $60.00 to $65.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Cowen restated a “market perform” rating and set a $72.00 target price on shares of Restaurant Brands International in a report on Monday, February 27th. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $81.00 target price on shares of Restaurant Brands International in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Restaurant Brands International has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $69.55.

Insider Transactions at Restaurant Brands International

Restaurant Brands International Stock Up 0.3 %

In other news, CEO Jose E. Cil sold 264,461 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.64, for a total transaction of $17,359,220.04. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 187,414 shares in the company, valued at $12,301,854.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Company insiders own 1.36% of the company’s stock.

QSR stock opened at $66.53 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $20.55 billion, a PE ratio of 20.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.98. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $65.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $63.16. Restaurant Brands International Inc. has a 52 week low of $46.68 and a 52 week high of $68.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.08.

Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR – Get Rating) (TSE:QSR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The restaurant operator reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.72. The firm had revenue of $1.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.67 billion. Restaurant Brands International had a return on equity of 35.36% and a net margin of 15.50%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Restaurant Brands International Inc. will post 2.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Restaurant Brands International Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. This is a boost from Restaurant Brands International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 21st. Restaurant Brands International’s payout ratio is 67.48%.

Restaurant Brands International Company Profile

Restaurant Brands International, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the operation of quick service restaurants. It operates through the following segments: Tim Hortons, Burger King, and Popeyes. The Tim Hortons segment provides donut, coffee, and tea restaurant services. The Burger King segment manages fast food hamburger restaurant.

Recommended Stories

