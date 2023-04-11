Monero (XMR) Hits Market Capitalization of $2.93 Billion

Monero (XMR) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on April 11th. Monero has a market cap of $2.93 billion and $107.33 million worth of Monero was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Monero coin can currently be purchased for about $160.63 or 0.00533107 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Monero has traded up 1.8% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $30,131.63 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0851 or 0.00000282 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $94.97 or 0.00315188 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.37 or 0.00011187 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $21.13 or 0.00070139 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $128.87 or 0.00427677 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000819 BTC.

Conflux (CFX) traded 15% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00001418 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003309 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Monero Coin Profile

XMR is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the RandomX hashing algorithm. It launched on April 18th, 2014. Monero’s total supply is 18,264,368 coins. The official message board for Monero is forum.getmonero.org. The Reddit community for Monero is https://reddit.com/r/monero and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Monero’s official Twitter account is @monero and its Facebook page is accessible here. Monero’s official website is www.getmonero.org.

Monero Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Monero (XMR) is a decentralized cryptocurrency created in April 2014 by a group of developers led by the pseudonymous developer “thankful_for_today”. It utilizes a combination of ring signatures, ring confidential transactions and stealth addresses to protect sender and receiver privacy, and employs a proof-of-work consensus algorithm to ensure the security of the network. XMR is used as a medium of exchange between individuals and organizations, allowing for fast and secure money transfers over the internet, and can be exchanged for other cryptocurrencies and fiat currencies. It is listed on a variety of cryptocurrency exchanges and is accepted by many merchants and services.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Monero directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Monero should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Monero using one of the exchanges listed above.

