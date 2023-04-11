MSCI (NYSE:MSCI) vs. Helbiz (NASDAQ:HLBZ) Financial Analysis

Helbiz (NASDAQ:HLBZ – Get Rating) and MSCI (NYSE:MSCI – Get Rating) are both business services companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, analyst recommendations, risk, profitability, valuation and earnings.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Helbiz and MSCI, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Get Helbiz alerts:

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Helbiz 0 0 0 0 N/A MSCI 0 2 7 0 2.78

MSCI has a consensus target price of $562.33, suggesting a potential upside of 6.41%. Given MSCI’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe MSCI is more favorable than Helbiz.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Helbiz $15.54 million 36.26 -$71.97 million ($2.40) -0.97 MSCI $2.25 billion 18.79 $870.57 million $10.72 49.29

This table compares Helbiz and MSCI’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

MSCI has higher revenue and earnings than Helbiz. Helbiz is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than MSCI, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Helbiz and MSCI’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Helbiz -528.22% N/A -223.48% MSCI 38.72% -93.24% 19.28%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

3.5% of Helbiz shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 88.2% of MSCI shares are held by institutional investors. 12.2% of Helbiz shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 3.1% of MSCI shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Risk and Volatility

Helbiz has a beta of 0.8, meaning that its stock price is 20% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, MSCI has a beta of 1.15, meaning that its stock price is 15% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

MSCI beats Helbiz on 10 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Helbiz

(Get Rating)

Helbiz, Inc., an intra-urban transportation company, provides micro-mobility services in Italy and the United States. It operates through Mobility, Media, and All Other segments. The company offers e-scooters, e- bikes, and e-mopeds. It provides a sharing economy that allows users to rent electric vehicles directly from the Helbiz mobile application. The company is also involved in the acquisition, commercialization, and distribution of contents, such as live sport events; and provision of Helbiz Kitchen, a delivery-only ghost kitchen restaurant that specializes in preparing meals. Helbiz, Inc. was incorporated in 2015 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

About MSCI

(Get Rating)

MSCI, Inc. engages in the provision of investment decision support tools including indices, portfolio risk and performance analytics and corporate governance products and services. It operates through the following segments: Index, Analytics, ESG and Climate, and All Other-Private Assets. The Index segment focuses on the investment process, including developing indexed financial products. The Analytics segment offers risk management, performance attribution and portfolio management content, applications, and services. The ESG and Climate segment is involved in providing provide data, ratings, research, and tools to help investors navigate increasing regulation, meet new client demands and better integrate ESG and climate elements into their investment processes. The All Other-Private Assets segment engages in business intelligence products to real estate owners, managers, developers, and brokers. The company was founded by Andrew Thomas Rudd in 1998 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Receive News & Ratings for Helbiz Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Helbiz and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.