M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB) Lifted to “Hold” at StockNews.com

MTB has been the topic of several other research reports. Wolfe Research downgraded M&T Bank from an outperform rating to a peer perform rating in a report on Thursday, March 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of M&T Bank from $190.00 to $183.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 24th. Odeon Capital Group upgraded shares of M&T Bank from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $171.76 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of M&T Bank from $255.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of M&T Bank from $160.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $172.32.

M&T Bank stock opened at $117.45 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $140.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $154.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96. M&T Bank has a 1 year low of $110.00 and a 1 year high of $193.42. The company has a market capitalization of $19.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 0.78.

M&T Bank ( NYSE:MTB Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $4.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.47 by $0.10. M&T Bank had a return on equity of 11.41% and a net margin of 23.15%. The company had revenue of $2.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.37 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.37 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that M&T Bank will post 17.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 6th were paid a $1.30 dividend. This is a boost from M&T Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.20. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 3rd. M&T Bank’s payout ratio is currently 45.14%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MTB. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in M&T Bank by 11.9% in the first quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 62,884 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,519,000 after acquiring an additional 6,703 shares during the period. Fulton Bank N.A. lifted its stake in shares of M&T Bank by 79.3% in the first quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 3,977 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $476,000 after purchasing an additional 1,759 shares during the period. Empirical Finance LLC lifted its stake in shares of M&T Bank by 6.9% in the first quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 4,172 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $499,000 after purchasing an additional 271 shares during the period. Confluence Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in M&T Bank by 4.2% during the first quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 123,385 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $14,753,000 after buying an additional 4,958 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in M&T Bank during the fourth quarter worth about $262,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.10% of the company’s stock.

M&T Bank Corp. operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of retail and commercial banking, trust, wealth management and investment services. It operates through the following segments: Business Banking, Commercial Banking, Commercial Real Estate, Discretionary Portfolio, Residential Mortgage Banking, and Retail Banking.

