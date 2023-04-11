Narwhal Capital Management Acquires 1,945 Shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE)

Narwhal Capital Management boosted its position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Get Rating) by 2.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 87,830 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,945 shares during the period. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF comprises 1.7% of Narwhal Capital Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Narwhal Capital Management owned about 0.05% of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF worth $12,741,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $99,250,000. Lido Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 128.8% in the 1st quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 1,178,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $183,485,000 after acquiring an additional 663,252 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 15.9% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,207,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,201,000 after buying an additional 165,942 shares during the period. Mariner LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 17.1% during the 1st quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 1,112,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,187,000 after purchasing an additional 162,771 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,222,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $443,025,000 after purchasing an additional 148,755 shares during the last quarter.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:IVE traded up $0.24 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $151.69. 193,112 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 922,668. The company has a fifty day moving average of $151.24 and a 200 day moving average of $146.49. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a twelve month low of $127.33 and a twelve month high of $160.30. The company has a market capitalization of $24.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.85 and a beta of 0.94.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Company Profile

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

