Nayax (NASDAQ:NYAX) Shares Gap Down to $17.61

Shares of Nayax Ltd. (NASDAQ:NYAX – Get Rating) gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $17.61, but opened at $17.06. Nayax shares last traded at $17.06, with a volume of 301 shares.

Nayax Stock Down 3.1 %

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $18.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Get Nayax alerts:

Nayax (NASDAQ:NYAX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $50.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $50.90 million. Nayax had a negative net margin of 21.63% and a negative return on equity of 32.86%. On average, research analysts predict that Nayax Ltd. will post -0.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Nayax

About Nayax

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Nayax during the 3rd quarter valued at $434,000. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new position in Nayax during the third quarter worth about $1,107,000. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in shares of Nayax in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,072,000. G2 Investment Partners Management LLC bought a new stake in Nayax in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $288,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Nayax during the 3rd quarter worth $237,000. 3.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Rating)

Nayax Ltd., a fintech company, operates system and payment platform worldwide. The company offers VPOS TOUCH that provides contactless and contact payment options; VPOS FUSION, a cashless payment card reader; ONYX, a contactless card reader and telemetry device; AMIT 3.0, a M2M vending telemetry solution; NOVA 156, a points of sale(POS)-handheld smart POS terminal; NOVA 125,a combined dual interface product with a printer and a barcode scanner; NOVA 55, an android-based that enables clearing payments using swipe, contactless, and contact payment methods, as well as accepting alternative payment methods, such as digital wallets and tap on pay; and NOVA 45 and NOVA 40, a handheld mini smart terminals for attended POS.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Nayax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nayax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.