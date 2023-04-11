Nervos Network Price Hits $0.0044 on Top Exchanges (CKB)

Nervos Network (CKB) traded 0.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on April 11th. In the last week, Nervos Network has traded down 8.9% against the U.S. dollar. Nervos Network has a market cap of $176.45 million and $10.13 million worth of Nervos Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Nervos Network coin can currently be purchased for $0.0044 or 0.00000014 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $30,227.85 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0844 or 0.00000279 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $94.74 or 0.00313495 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.37 or 0.00011137 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $21.62 or 0.00071532 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $161.06 or 0.00532958 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $128.87 or 0.00426423 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000812 BTC.

Conflux (CFX) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001350 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003304 BTC.

Nervos Network Profile

CKB is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Eaglesong hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 15th, 2019. Nervos Network’s total supply is 40,875,978,691 coins and its circulating supply is 40,330,782,661 coins. The Reddit community for Nervos Network is https://reddit.com/r/nervosnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Nervos Network’s official Twitter account is @nervosnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Nervos Network is medium.com/nervosnetwork. The official website for Nervos Network is nervos.org.

Nervos Network Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The Nervos Network is an open-source public blockchain ecosystem that aims to solve the biggest challenges facing blockchains like Bitcoin and Ethereum. Its layer 1 protocol, Nervos CKB, provides a proof of work public blockchain that allows for the secure storage of any crypto-asset, while enabling smart contracts, layer 2 scaling, and a “store of value” crypto-economic design through its native token, CKByte. CKByte is a cryptocurrency that can be used as a secure store of value and a value token behind smart contracts. It also allows users to store, execute, and rent space on the Nervos Blockchain.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nervos Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Nervos Network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Nervos Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

