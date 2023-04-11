New York State Common Retirement Fund Purchases 148,423 Shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,717,329 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 148,423 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned approximately 0.18% of AT&T worth $234,126,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AT&T by 46.3% in the third quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC now owns 3,800 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 1,203 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in AT&T by 55.1% in the third quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,042,311 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,329,000 after buying an additional 725,364 shares in the last quarter. Canandaigua National Corp lifted its holdings in AT&T by 1.0% during the third quarter. Canandaigua National Corp now owns 77,837 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,194,000 after buying an additional 775 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its position in AT&T by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 647,685 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,935,000 after acquiring an additional 50,475 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Solitude Financial Services lifted its stake in shares of AT&T by 22.7% during the 3rd quarter. Solitude Financial Services now owns 52,360 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $803,000 after purchasing an additional 9,675 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 51.86% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on T. Morgan Stanley cut AT&T from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on AT&T from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Citigroup raised their price objective on AT&T from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. Moffett Nathanson restated an “underperform” rating and issued a $17.00 target price on shares of AT&T in a research report on Monday, December 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded AT&T from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $17.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, AT&T currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.00.

AT&T Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of T opened at $19.50 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.53. AT&T Inc. has a 12-month low of $14.46 and a 12-month high of $21.53. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $19.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.45.

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The technology company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.03. AT&T had a negative net margin of 6.60% and a positive return on equity of 14.18%. The firm had revenue of $31.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.50 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.78 earnings per share. AT&T’s quarterly revenue was down 23.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that AT&T Inc. will post 2.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AT&T Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 10th will be given a dividend of $0.2775 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 6th. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.69%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is presently -93.28%.

AT&T Company Profile

AT&T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications media and technology service. It operates through the Communications and Latin America segments. The Communications segment offers services to businesses and consumers located in the U.S., or in U.S. territories, and businesses globally.

