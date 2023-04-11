New York State Common Retirement Fund Sells 56,797 Shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

New York State Common Retirement Fund lessened its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) by 3.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,565,743 shares of the company’s stock after selling 56,797 shares during the quarter. Eli Lilly and comprises 0.8% of New York State Common Retirement Fund’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned about 0.16% of Eli Lilly and worth $572,811,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of LLY. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and during the 1st quarter valued at about $107,000. Roundview Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 2,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $589,000 after buying an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and during the 1st quarter valued at about $210,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and by 9.9% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 53,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,193,000 after buying an additional 4,774 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barometer Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and during the 1st quarter valued at about $561,000. Institutional investors own 82.13% of the company’s stock.

NYSE LLY opened at $368.48 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $350.17 billion, a PE ratio of 53.19, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.36. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $334.00 and its 200 day moving average is $345.93. Eli Lilly and Company has a twelve month low of $276.83 and a twelve month high of $384.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37.

Eli Lilly and last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $2.09 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.83 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $7.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $7.39 billion. Eli Lilly and had a net margin of 21.88% and a return on equity of 73.61%. The company's quarterly revenue was down 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.49 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Eli Lilly and Company will post 8.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 69,703 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $363.37, for a total value of $25,327,979.11. Following the sale, the insider now owns 102,264,107 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,159,708,560.59. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 69,703 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $363.37, for a total value of $25,327,979.11. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 102,264,107 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,159,708,560.59. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Anne E. White sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $346.47, for a total transaction of $866,175.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 57,926 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,069,621.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 689,703 shares of company stock worth $237,930,004. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on LLY. StockNews.com began coverage on Eli Lilly and in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised Eli Lilly and from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $360.00 to $375.00 in a report on Monday, March 13th. UBS Group decreased their price target on Eli Lilly and from $428.00 to $420.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Guggenheim dropped their price objective on Eli Lilly and from $395.00 to $392.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Societe Generale cut shares of Eli Lilly and from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $278.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Eli Lilly and presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $382.84.

Eli Lilly & Co engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and sale of pharmaceutical products. The firm’s products consist of diabetes, oncology, immunology, neuroscience, and other products and therapies. The company was founded by Eli Lilly in May 1876 and is headquartered in Indianapolis, IN.

