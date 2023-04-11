New York State Common Retirement Fund Trims Stock Position in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC)

New York State Common Retirement Fund lowered its position in shares of Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC – Get Rating) by 0.0% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 316,203 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 151 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Northrop Grumman were worth $172,524,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. King Luther Capital Management Corp grew its stake in Northrop Grumman by 1.3% during the third quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 1,428 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $672,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Northrop Grumman by 2.7% during the third quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 768 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $361,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its stake in Northrop Grumman by 1.1% during the third quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 1,911 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $899,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Alphastar Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Northrop Grumman by 0.5% during the third quarter. Alphastar Capital Management LLC now owns 4,249 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,999,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hanson & Doremus Investment Management grew its stake in Northrop Grumman by 19.6% during the third quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 128 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.32% of the company’s stock.

Get Northrop Grumman alerts:

Northrop Grumman Price Performance

Shares of Northrop Grumman stock opened at $476.54 on Tuesday. Northrop Grumman Co. has a 52-week low of $430.93 and a 52-week high of $556.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $72.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.19 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a fifty day moving average of $460.57 and a 200-day moving average of $491.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.08.

Northrop Grumman Announces Dividend

Northrop Grumman ( NYSE:NOC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The aerospace company reported $7.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.57 by $0.93. Northrop Grumman had a net margin of 13.38% and a return on equity of 28.29%. The company had revenue of $10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.64 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $6.00 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 22.04 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, February 27th were issued a dividend of $1.73 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 24th. This represents a $6.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.45%. Northrop Grumman’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.96%.

Insider Activity at Northrop Grumman

In related news, VP Sheila C. Cheston sold 2,547 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $467.81, for a total transaction of $1,191,512.07. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 24,249 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,343,924.69. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, VP David T. Perry sold 3,999 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $469.65, for a total transaction of $1,878,130.35. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 8,717 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,093,939.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Sheila C. Cheston sold 2,547 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $467.81, for a total transaction of $1,191,512.07. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 24,249 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,343,924.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 10,534 shares of company stock worth $4,934,622 in the last three months. 0.26% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NOC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Northrop Grumman from $626.00 to $601.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Susquehanna cut their price target on shares of Northrop Grumman from $615.00 to $535.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Northrop Grumman from $544.00 to $488.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Cowen cut shares of Northrop Grumman from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $478.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Wolfe Research cut shares of Northrop Grumman from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Northrop Grumman presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $508.13.

Northrop Grumman Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Northrop Grumman Corp. engages in the provision of advanced aircraft systems. It operates through the following segments: Aeronautics Systems, Defense Systems, Mission Systems, and Space Systems. The Aeronautics Systems segment is involved in the design, development, production, integration, sustainment, and modernization of advanced aircraft systems for the U.S.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NOC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Northrop Grumman Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northrop Grumman and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.