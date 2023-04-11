NextEra Energy Partners, LP (NYSE:NEP) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of NextEra Energy Partners, LP (NYSE:NEP – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the fourteen analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $84.55.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on NEP shares. TheStreet downgraded shares of NextEra Energy Partners from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on NextEra Energy Partners from $89.00 to $87.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 30th. Guggenheim cut their target price on shares of NextEra Energy Partners from $95.00 to $81.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of NextEra Energy Partners from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy Partners from $88.00 to $86.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 23rd.

Get NextEra Energy Partners alerts:

NextEra Energy Partners Trading Down 1.3 %

NextEra Energy Partners stock opened at $60.90 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $66.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $71.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. NextEra Energy Partners has a 12 month low of $57.50 and a 12 month high of $86.06. The stock has a market cap of $5.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.90.

NextEra Energy Partners Increases Dividend

NextEra Energy Partners ( NYSE:NEP Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The solar energy provider reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $266.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $336.74 million. NextEra Energy Partners had a net margin of 39.39% and a return on equity of 3.78%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.12) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that NextEra Energy Partners will post 2.33 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 6th were given a dividend of $0.8125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 3rd. This is a boost from NextEra Energy Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. This represents a $3.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.34%. NextEra Energy Partners’s payout ratio is 57.42%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On NextEra Energy Partners

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of NEP. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA bought a new position in NextEra Energy Partners in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. lifted its position in shares of NextEra Energy Partners by 31.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 4,916 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $355,000 after acquiring an additional 1,174 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in NextEra Energy Partners by 74.9% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,871 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $131,000 after acquiring an additional 801 shares in the last quarter. Citizens Business Bank bought a new position in shares of NextEra Energy Partners in the third quarter valued at $299,000. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy Partners by 7.6% during the third quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 11,001 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $795,000 after buying an additional 778 shares during the last quarter. 83.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NextEra Energy Partners Company Profile

(Get Rating)

NextEra Energy Partners LP engages in the acquisition, management, and ownership of contracted clean energy projects with long-term cash flows. It owns interests in wind and solar projects in North America and natural gas infrastructure assets in Texas. The company was founded on March 6, 2014 and is headquartered in Juno Beach, FL.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for NextEra Energy Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NextEra Energy Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.