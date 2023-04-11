Nuveen New York Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio (NXN) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.04 on May 1st

Nuveen New York Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio (NYSE:NXN – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, April 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.041 per share on Monday, May 1st. This represents a $0.49 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.17%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 13th. This is a positive change from Nuveen New York Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio’s previous monthly dividend of $0.04.

Nuveen New York Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of NXN stock opened at $11.79 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.74. Nuveen New York Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio has a 1-year low of $10.75 and a 1-year high of $12.55.

Institutional Trading of Nuveen New York Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NXN. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of Nuveen New York Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio by 68.0% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 23,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,000 after buying an additional 9,522 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Nuveen New York Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio by 20.3% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 12,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,000 after purchasing an additional 2,024 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Nuveen New York Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio by 10.0% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 14,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,000 after purchasing an additional 1,327 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Nuveen New York Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio by 80.8% during the 3rd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 19,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $212,000 after purchasing an additional 8,554 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its position in Nuveen New York Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio by 10.9% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 13,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,000 after purchasing an additional 1,326 shares in the last quarter. 17.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Nuveen New York Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio

Nuveen New York Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of New York. The fund invests in the securities of companies that operate across diversified sectors.

