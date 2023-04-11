Nuveen Senior Income Fund (NSL) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.04 on May 1st

Nuveen Senior Income Fund (NYSE:NSL – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, April 4th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.043 per share by the investment management company on Monday, May 1st. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 13th.

Nuveen Senior Income Fund Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of NSL stock opened at $4.65 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $4.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.73. Nuveen Senior Income Fund has a one year low of $4.45 and a one year high of $5.69.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new stake in shares of Nuveen Senior Income Fund in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. CI Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Nuveen Senior Income Fund in the fourth quarter valued at $48,000. MML Investors Services LLC raised its stake in Nuveen Senior Income Fund by 16.4% during the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 22,302 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $104,000 after acquiring an additional 3,138 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Nuveen Senior Income Fund by 11.9% during the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 21,456 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $122,000 after acquiring an additional 2,286 shares during the period. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nuveen Senior Income Fund in the 1st quarter valued at $192,000.

Nuveen Senior Income Fund Company Profile

Nuveen Senior Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc It is managed by Symphony Asset Management LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in adjustable rate U.S dollar-denominated secured Senior Loans. Nuveen Senior Income Fund was formed on October 26, 1999 and is domiciled in the United States.

