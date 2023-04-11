Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opportunities Fund (JSD) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.11 on May 1st

Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opportunities Fund (NYSE:JSD – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, April 4th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Friday, April 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.111 per share by the closed-end fund on Monday, May 1st. This represents a $1.33 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 13th.
Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opportunities Fund Trading Up 0.8 %
Shares of Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opportunities Fund stock opened at $11.85 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.03. Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opportunities Fund has a 12 month low of $11.39 and a 12 month high of $14.40.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opportunities Fund
A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in JSD. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opportunities Fund by 97.6% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 162,234 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $2,309,000 after buying an additional 80,137 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opportunities Fund by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 133,415 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $1,578,000 after acquiring an additional 5,672 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opportunities Fund by 9.9% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 64,046 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $758,000 after purchasing an additional 5,763 shares during the last quarter. Logan Stone Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opportunities Fund in the 4th quarter worth approximately $402,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opportunities Fund by 1,303.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 26,124 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $372,000 after purchasing an additional 24,262 shares during the period.
Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opportunities Fund Company Profile
Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opportunities Fund is a fund launched and managed by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors, Inc and Symphony Asset Management LLC. It invests in fixed income markets. Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opportunities Fund is domiciled in United States.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opportunities Fund (JSD)
- Cinemark Trading Up 6% As Analysts Maintain Outperform Rating
- Does Stellantis Offer Value to Investors After EV Pickup Launch?
- Analyst Sentiment May be the Boost Altria Stock Needs
- ‘Lil’ NaaS Technology: The Low-Priced Nasdaq Newbie on a Big Run
- This Is Why Penny Stock GreenPower Motor Company Is A Win
Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opportunities Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opportunities Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.