Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY) Price Target Raised to $66.00 at Citigroup

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by Citigroup from $63.00 to $66.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Citigroup’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 2.53% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on OXY. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Occidental Petroleum in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $83.00 to $79.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 31st. Roth Capital restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Occidental Petroleum in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $84.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Occidental Petroleum has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $72.94.

Shares of OXY stock traded up $0.28 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $64.37. The company had a trading volume of 8,851,724 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,781,571. Occidental Petroleum has a 52-week low of $51.53 and a 52-week high of $77.13. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $61.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $64.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The company has a market capitalization of $57.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.20, a P/E/G ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.78.

Occidental Petroleum ( NYSE:OXY Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 27th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.61 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.83 by ($0.22). Occidental Petroleum had a return on equity of 52.68% and a net margin of 35.87%. The company had revenue of $8.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.21 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.48 EPS. Occidental Petroleum’s quarterly revenue was up 97.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Occidental Petroleum will post 5.79 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Occidental Petroleum news, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc acquired 3,145,896 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $59.17 per share, with a total value of $186,142,666.32. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 203,299,337 shares in the company, valued at $12,029,221,770.29. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders acquired a total of 12,371,716 shares of company stock valued at $735,557,715 over the last three months. 0.31% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 29,430 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,854,000 after buying an additional 2,020 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its position in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 193,166 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $12,055,000 after purchasing an additional 9,134 shares during the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its position in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 160,060 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $9,836,000 after purchasing an additional 2,857 shares during the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 102.2% in the 3rd quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 31,636 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,944,000 after purchasing an additional 15,992 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Orser Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Occidental Petroleum in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,702,000. 78.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Occidental Petroleum Corp. engages in the exploration and production of oil and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing. The Oil and Gas segment explores for, develops and produces oil and condensate, natural gas liquids and natural gas.

