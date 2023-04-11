Olin (NYSE:OLN) Price Target Increased to $83.00 by Analysts at Piper Sandler

Olin (NYSE:OLN – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by research analysts at Piper Sandler from $82.00 to $83.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Piper Sandler’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 44.10% from the stock’s current price.

OLN has been the topic of a number of other reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Olin from $66.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Olin from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Olin from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Olin from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 27th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Olin from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Olin has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.73.

Shares of OLN stock traded up $0.18 on Tuesday, hitting $57.60. The stock had a trading volume of 1,139,255 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,424,168. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. Olin has a one year low of $41.33 and a one year high of $67.25. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $57.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $54.73. The company has a market cap of $7.54 billion, a PE ratio of 6.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.45.

Insider Activity at Olin

Olin ( NYSE:OLN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 27th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.11 billion. Olin had a net margin of 14.15% and a return on equity of 50.19%. The company’s revenue was down 18.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.41 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Olin will post 5.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Olin news, Director Heidi S. Alderman sold 2,000 shares of Olin stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.01, for a total transaction of $128,020.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, VP Damian Gumpel sold 13,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.65, for a total transaction of $814,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 17,155 shares in the company, valued at $1,074,760.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Heidi S. Alderman sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.01, for a total value of $128,020.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Olin

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Olin by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,867,281 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $829,542,000 after purchasing an additional 493,052 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Olin by 0.6% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,581,714 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $291,812,000 after acquiring an additional 31,587 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Olin by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,933,066 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $211,525,000 after acquiring an additional 19,638 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners grew its position in shares of Olin by 24.9% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 4,451,592 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $238,276,000 after acquiring an additional 888,221 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of Olin by 136.7% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,169,999 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $114,880,000 after purchasing an additional 1,253,126 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.77% of the company’s stock.

Olin Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Olin Corp. engages in manufacturing of chemicals products. It operates through the following segments: Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls, Epoxy, and Winchester. The Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls segment manufactures and sells chlorine and caustic soda, ethylene dichloride and vinyl chloride monomer, methyl chloride, methylene chloride, chloroform, carbon tetrachloride, perchloroethylene, trichloroethylene and vinylidene chloride, hydrochloric acid, hydrogen, bleach products and potassium hydroxide.

Featured Articles

