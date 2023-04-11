Ontology 24-Hour Trading Volume Tops $26.00 Million (ONT)

Ontology (ONT) traded 6.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on April 11th. During the last week, Ontology has traded 0.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Ontology coin can now be bought for about $0.25 or 0.00000821 BTC on popular exchanges. Ontology has a market cap of $214.88 million and $26.00 million worth of Ontology was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Ontology alerts:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,864.80 or 0.06233436 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001310 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.77 or 0.00059397 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.78 or 0.00019332 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.02 or 0.00036850 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0633 or 0.00000212 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.98 or 0.00006631 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0677 or 0.00000226 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.20 or 0.00017376 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000714 BTC.

Ontology Coin Profile

ONT is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the VBFT hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 27th, 2017. Ontology’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 875,249,524 coins. The Reddit community for Ontology is https://reddit.com/r/ontologynetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ontology’s official Twitter account is @ontologynetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. Ontology’s official message board is medium.com/ontologynetwork. Ontology’s official website is ont.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “Ontology is a public infrastructure chain project and distributed trust collaboration platform. Its blockchain framework supports public blockchain systems and is able to customize different public blockchains for different applications. The blockchain/distributed ledger network combines distributed identity verification, data exchange, data collaboration, procedure protocols, communities, attestation, smart contract system support, and various industry-specific modules.

Previously a NEO-based token, the ONT has now launched his mainnet. It will serve as the utility token within the platform.”

Buying and Selling Ontology

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ontology directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ontology should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ontology using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Ontology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ontology and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.