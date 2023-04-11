Opes Wealth Management LLC Sells 411 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

Opes Wealth Management LLC decreased its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Get Rating) by 2.2% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 18,014 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 411 shares during the quarter. Opes Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $2,732,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Accuvest Global Advisors increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 249.6% in the fourth quarter. Accuvest Global Advisors now owns 114,908 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $17,426,000 after purchasing an additional 82,040 shares in the last quarter. MGO One Seven LLC grew its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 197.5% in the 4th quarter. MGO One Seven LLC now owns 8,966 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,360,000 after buying an additional 5,952 shares in the last quarter. W Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. W Advisors LLC now owns 13,911 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,893,000 after acquiring an additional 282 shares during the period. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth $285,000. Finally, Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 2,541 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $385,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the period.

Get iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of NYSEARCA IWD traded up $0.85 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $153.83. The company had a trading volume of 300,705 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,163,040. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 1 year low of $134.09 and a 1 year high of $169.69. The company has a market capitalization of $52.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.53 and a beta of 0.96. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $153.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $151.58.

About iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.