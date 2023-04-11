Osirium Technologies (LON:OSI) Shares Down 3.3%

Shares of Osirium Technologies PLC (LON:OSI – Get Rating) fell 3.3% on Monday . The stock traded as low as GBX 1.42 ($0.02) and last traded at GBX 1.45 ($0.02). 308,145 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 81% from the average session volume of 1,614,021 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1.50 ($0.02).

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 2.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 2.98. The stock has a market capitalization of £1.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.17 and a beta of -0.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,173.52, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.54.

Osirium Technologies PLC develops and sells cyber security software products in the United Kingdom. The company's products include Privileged Access Security, a solution that controls and protects access to customers' shared applications, services, and devices; and Privileged Access Management, a solution to minimize the risk of security breaches by controlling, securing, and auditing the vital assets in privileged accounts.

