Oxen (OXEN) Hits Market Cap of $7.80 Million

Oxen (OXEN) traded down 6.4% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on April 11th. Over the last week, Oxen has traded down 4.6% against the US dollar. Oxen has a total market capitalization of $7.80 million and approximately $443,480.74 worth of Oxen was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Oxen coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.12 or 0.00000412 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $30,215.28 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0842 or 0.00000279 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $94.29 or 0.00312050 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.37 or 0.00011149 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $21.59 or 0.00071459 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $161.53 or 0.00534604 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $129.04 or 0.00427062 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000813 BTC.

Conflux (CFX) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001348 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003305 BTC.

About Oxen

Oxen (CRYPTO:OXEN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight-Heavy hashing algorithm. It launched on May 3rd, 2020. Oxen’s total supply is 62,651,114 coins. Oxen’s official website is oxen.io. Oxen’s official Twitter account is @oxen_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Oxen is oxen.medium.com. The Reddit community for Oxen is https://reddit.com/r/oxen_io and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “OXEN is a privacy-focused cryptocurrency built on the Monero codebase. Their goal was to launch a network that facilitates completely anonymous and decentralized transactions. Oxen is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the CryptoNight heavy algorithm.

In the beginning of 2021, Loki rebranded to OXEN. These were cosmetic changes only. $LOKI holders do not need to take any action. All Loki users can continue using their current wallets and services without having to update. All details regarding the rebrand are covered in the official announcement.”

Oxen Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Oxen directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Oxen should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Oxen using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

