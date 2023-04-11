PagSeguro Digital (NYSE:PAGS) Shares Up 8.1%

PagSeguro Digital Ltd. (NYSE:PAGS – Get Rating) shares shot up 8.1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $8.46 and last traded at $8.41. 3,540,789 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 12% from the average session volume of 3,156,728 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.78.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on PAGS. Credit Suisse Group downgraded PagSeguro Digital from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $11.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Citigroup raised PagSeguro Digital from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. Susquehanna cut their price objective on PagSeguro Digital from $26.00 to $16.00 in a report on Thursday, December 29th. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their price objective on PagSeguro Digital from $20.00 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 23rd. Finally, New Street Research upgraded PagSeguro Digital from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $22.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.54.

Get PagSeguro Digital alerts:

PagSeguro Digital Stock Up 10.0 %

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.82 billion, a PE ratio of 9.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.61.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On PagSeguro Digital

PagSeguro Digital ( NYSE:PAGS Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $752.91 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $759.47 million. PagSeguro Digital had a net margin of 9.81% and a return on equity of 17.41%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that PagSeguro Digital Ltd. will post 0.95 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Boit C F David bought a new position in shares of PagSeguro Digital during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PagSeguro Digital during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of PagSeguro Digital during the first quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. purchased a new stake in shares of PagSeguro Digital during the third quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in shares of PagSeguro Digital by 99.1% during the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 5,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 2,895 shares during the last quarter. 52.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About PagSeguro Digital

(Get Rating)

PagSeguro Digital Ltd. is engaged in the provision of financial technology solutions focused on consumers, individual entrepreneurs, micro-merchants, small companies and medium-sized companies in Brazil. Its business model covers the following pillars: Multiple digital payment solutions; In-person payments via POS devices that sell to merchants; Free digital accounts; Issuer of prepaid cards to clients for spending or withdrawing account balances, and Operating as an acquirer.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for PagSeguro Digital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PagSeguro Digital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.