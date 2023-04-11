Paul B. Prager Buys 100,000 Shares of TeraWulf Inc. (NASDAQ:WULF) Stock

TeraWulf Inc. (NASDAQ:WULF – Get Rating) CEO Paul B. Prager acquired 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $1.37 per share, with a total value of $137,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 475,000 shares in the company, valued at $650,750. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.
TeraWulf Trading Up 23.3 %
Shares of NASDAQ WULF traded up $0.27 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $1.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,780,407 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,612,392. TeraWulf Inc. has a 1-year low of $0.54 and a 1-year high of $6.80. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $0.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.89. The company has a current ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.
Separately, B. Riley decreased their price objective on shares of TeraWulf from $5.00 to $2.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 14th.
TeraWulf Company Profile
TeraWulf, Inc owns and operates fully integrated environmentally clean bitcoin mining facilities in the United States. TeraWulf will generate domestically produced bitcoin powered by nuclear, hydro and solar energy. The company was founded on February 8, 2021 and is headquartered in Easton, MD.
