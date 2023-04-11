Paul B. Prager Buys 100,000 Shares of TeraWulf Inc. (NASDAQ:WULF) Stock

TeraWulf Inc. (NASDAQ:WULF – Get Rating) CEO Paul B. Prager acquired 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $1.37 per share, with a total value of $137,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 475,000 shares in the company, valued at $650,750. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

TeraWulf Trading Up 23.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ WULF traded up $0.27 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $1.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,780,407 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,612,392. TeraWulf Inc. has a 1-year low of $0.54 and a 1-year high of $6.80. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $0.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.89. The company has a current ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, B. Riley decreased their price objective on shares of TeraWulf from $5.00 to $2.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 14th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

TeraWulf Company Profile

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of TeraWulf by 5,028.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,248,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,886,000 after buying an additional 2,204,538 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of TeraWulf by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,551,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,954,000 after buying an additional 32,582 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in shares of TeraWulf by 109.5% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,120,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $746,000 after buying an additional 585,648 shares during the period. P Schoenfeld Asset Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of TeraWulf by 2,446.2% in the 3rd quarter. P Schoenfeld Asset Management LP now owns 763,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $962,000 after buying an additional 733,824 shares during the period. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in TeraWulf by 31.5% during the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 418,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $279,000 after purchasing an additional 100,250 shares during the period.

TeraWulf, Inc owns and operates fully integrated environmentally clean bitcoin mining facilities in the United States. TeraWulf will generate domestically produced bitcoin powered by nuclear, hydro and solar energy. The company was founded on February 8, 2021 and is headquartered in Easton, MD.

