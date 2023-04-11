PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) Shares Purchased by Bank of Hawaii

Bank of Hawaii lifted its holdings in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) by 35.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 16,178 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,264 shares during the quarter. Bank of Hawaii’s holdings in PayPal were worth $1,152,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of PayPal by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 95,857,229 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $8,250,431,000 after purchasing an additional 1,028,906 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in PayPal by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 44,690,146 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $3,846,481,000 after acquiring an additional 590,699 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in PayPal by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 17,668,310 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,520,711,000 after acquiring an additional 338,368 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in PayPal by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 13,155,190 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,521,399,000 after acquiring an additional 162,373 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in PayPal by 29.5% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 11,339,290 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $975,973,000 after acquiring an additional 2,581,583 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.12% of the company’s stock.

Get PayPal alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group raised their target price on PayPal to $125.00 in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on PayPal from $85.00 to $82.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Raymond James lowered PayPal from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on PayPal in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, BNP Paribas upgraded PayPal from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $108.42.

Insider Transactions at PayPal

PayPal Price Performance

In related news, CEO Daniel H. Schulman bought 26,065 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $76.17 per share, for a total transaction of $1,985,371.05. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 395,351 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,113,885.67. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

PYPL stock traded up $0.23 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $74.75. The stock had a trading volume of 3,079,679 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,780,421. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.28. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $66.39 and a twelve month high of $112.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $84.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.49, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.31. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $76.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $78.62.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 9th. The credit services provider reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.04. PayPal had a return on equity of 17.48% and a net margin of 8.79%. The company had revenue of $7.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.39 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.92 EPS. PayPal’s revenue was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PayPal Company Profile

(Get Rating)

PayPal Holdings, Inc engages in the development of technology platforms for digital payments. Its solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and Paydiant products. It manages a two-sided proprietary global technology platform that links customers, which consist of both merchants and consumers, to facilitate the processing of payment transactions.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for PayPal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PayPal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.