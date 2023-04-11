PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE:PBF) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE:PBF – Get Rating) has received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the fifteen ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $45.38.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on PBF shares. TheStreet lowered shares of PBF Energy from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. UBS Group initiated coverage on PBF Energy in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $53.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on PBF Energy from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. StockNews.com upgraded PBF Energy from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on PBF Energy from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 20th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of PBF Energy in the third quarter worth $33,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in PBF Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. bought a new position in PBF Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Gladius Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of PBF Energy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in shares of PBF Energy by 5,747.6% in the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,228 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 1,207 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.69% of the company’s stock.

PBF Energy Stock Up 3.2 %

NYSE:PBF opened at $41.79 on Tuesday. PBF Energy has a twelve month low of $24.27 and a twelve month high of $49.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $42.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.45.

PBF Energy (NYSE:PBF – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The oil and gas company reported $4.41 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.95 by ($0.54). PBF Energy had a return on equity of 72.79% and a net margin of 6.14%. The firm had revenue of $10.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.71 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.28 earnings per share. PBF Energy’s quarterly revenue was up 31.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that PBF Energy will post 11.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PBF Energy Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 1st were paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.91%. PBF Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 3.52%.

About PBF Energy

PBF Energy, Inc engages in the operation of a petroleum refinery and supplies unbranded transportation fuels, heating oil, petrochemical feed stocks, lubricants, and other petroleum products in the United States. It operates through the Refining and Logistics segments. The Refining segment involves refining crude oil and other feed stocks into petroleum products.

Featured Articles

