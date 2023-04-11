Pelangio Exploration (CVE:PX) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $0.03

Pelangio Exploration Inc. (CVE:PX – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$0.03 and last traded at C$0.03, with a volume of 20000 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.03.

Pelangio Exploration Stock Performance

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$0.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$0.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.16, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The stock has a market cap of C$2.68 million, a P/E ratio of -0.83 and a beta of 1.56.

About Pelangio Exploration

Pelangio Exploration Inc, a mineral exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties. It holds interests in various gold properties in Canada, Africa, and Ghana. The company was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

