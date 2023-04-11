Persimmon Plc (PSMMY) to Issue Dividend of $1.37 on May 22nd

Persimmon Plc (OTCMKTS:PSMMY – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Tuesday, April 4th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Friday, April 14th will be given a dividend of 1.3713 per share on Monday, May 22nd. This represents a dividend yield of 13.26%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 13th.

Persimmon Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS PSMMY opened at $30.59 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $32.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $31.31. Persimmon has a 52 week low of $24.77 and a 52 week high of $59.17.

Persimmon Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Persimmon Plc operates as a holding company of the Persimmon Group of companies, which engages in building, designing, and construction of new homes. Its brands include Charles Church, Westbury Partnershisps, Space4, Brickworks, and Tileworks. The company was founded by Duncan Henry Davidson in 1972 and is headquartered in Fulford, the United Kingdom.

