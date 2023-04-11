Persimmon Plc (PSMMY) to Issue Dividend of $1.37 on May 22nd

Persimmon Plc (OTCMKTS:PSMMY – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Tuesday, April 4th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Friday, April 14th will be given a dividend of 1.3713 per share on Monday, May 22nd. This represents a dividend yield of 13.26%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 13th.
Persimmon Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS PSMMY opened at $30.59 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $32.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $31.31. Persimmon has a 52 week low of $24.77 and a 52 week high of $59.17.
Persimmon Company Profile
