Phathom Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PHAT) COO Purchases $82,600.00 in Stock

Phathom Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PHAT – Get Rating) COO Azmi Nabulsi acquired 10,000 shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $8.26 per share, with a total value of $82,600.00. Following the purchase, the chief operating officer now owns 99,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $822,423.42. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Phathom Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 2.1 %

PHAT stock traded up $0.17 on Tuesday, reaching $8.23. 350,586 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 452,682. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $8.55 and a 200-day moving average of $9.52. Phathom Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $5.84 and a twelve month high of $15.32. The firm has a market cap of $345.41 million, a PE ratio of -1.63 and a beta of 0.35.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Phathom Pharmaceuticals from $35.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target on shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Craig Hallum assumed coverage on Phathom Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, March 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price target for the company. Finally, Guggenheim cut their price target on Phathom Pharmaceuticals from $30.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.17.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Phathom Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in Phathom Pharmaceuticals by 20.1% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 6,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 1,061 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in Phathom Pharmaceuticals by 8.2% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 15,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $175,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Phathom Pharmaceuticals by 3.3% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 61,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $834,000 after purchasing an additional 1,948 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Phathom Pharmaceuticals by 1.8% in the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 117,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,303,000 after purchasing an additional 2,036 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in Phathom Pharmaceuticals by 7.7% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 33,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $455,000 after purchasing an additional 2,400 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.57% of the company’s stock.

Phathom Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing treatments for gastrointestinal diseases. The company has the rights in the United States, Europe, and Canada to vonoprazan, a potassium-competitive acid blocker (P-CAB) that blocks acid secretion in the stomach.

