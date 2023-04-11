Phathom Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PHAT) COO Purchases $82,600.00 in Stock

Phathom Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PHAT – Get Rating) COO Azmi Nabulsi acquired 10,000 shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $8.26 per share, with a total value of $82,600.00. Following the purchase, the chief operating officer now owns 99,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $822,423.42. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
Phathom Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 2.1 %
PHAT stock traded up $0.17 on Tuesday, reaching $8.23. 350,586 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 452,682. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $8.55 and a 200-day moving average of $9.52. Phathom Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $5.84 and a twelve month high of $15.32. The firm has a market cap of $345.41 million, a PE ratio of -1.63 and a beta of 0.35.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Phathom Pharmaceuticals from $35.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target on shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Craig Hallum assumed coverage on Phathom Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, March 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price target for the company. Finally, Guggenheim cut their price target on Phathom Pharmaceuticals from $30.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.17.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Phathom Pharmaceuticals Company Profile
Phathom Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing treatments for gastrointestinal diseases. The company has the rights in the United States, Europe, and Canada to vonoprazan, a potassium-competitive acid blocker (P-CAB) that blocks acid secretion in the stomach.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Phathom Pharmaceuticals (PHAT)
- Weight Watchers Reshapes Itself with a Game-Changer Acquisition
- Nano Dimension Prints Growth: Enters Hypergrowth Phase
- Two Tiny Mining Stocks Worth Considering for the Next Gold Rush
- CF Is Set To Harvest The Bull Run In Agricultural Stocks
- Oracle Dips But The Trend Is Strong
Receive News & Ratings for Phathom Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Phathom Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.