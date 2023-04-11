Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) Stake Reduced by HighTower Trust Company N.A.

HighTower Trust Company N.A. trimmed its position in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Get Rating) by 8.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 171,850 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,835 shares during the quarter. Philip Morris International comprises about 1.7% of HighTower Trust Company N.A.’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. HighTower Trust Company N.A.’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $17,347,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tevis Investment Management grew its position in Philip Morris International by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Tevis Investment Management now owns 12,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,247,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. Essex LLC purchased a new stake in Philip Morris International during the 4th quarter valued at about $254,000. Threadgill Financial LLC grew its position in Philip Morris International by 37.7% during the 4th quarter. Threadgill Financial LLC now owns 27,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,821,000 after purchasing an additional 7,633 shares during the last quarter. Shilanski & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,328,000. Finally, Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 12,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,294,000 after acquiring an additional 370 shares during the last quarter. 75.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Philip Morris International Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:PM traded up $0.64 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $99.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 836,899 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,561,098. The company has a 50-day moving average of $98.67 and a 200-day moving average of $96.79. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 12 month low of $82.85 and a 12 month high of $109.81. The firm has a market cap of $153.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.97, a P/E/G ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.68.

Philip Morris International Announces Dividend

Philip Morris International ( NYSE:PM Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.10. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 11.22% and a negative return on equity of 127.24%. The company had revenue of $8.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.54 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.35 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 6.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 23rd will be paid a dividend of $1.27 per share. This represents a $5.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 22nd. Philip Morris International’s payout ratio is 87.44%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Philip Morris International news, insider Werner Barth sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.35, for a total transaction of $786,800.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 87,321 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,588,020.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Philip Morris International news, insider Werner Barth sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.35, for a total transaction of $786,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 87,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,588,020.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Stacey Kennedy sold 8,756 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.31, for a total transaction of $887,070.36. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 47,731 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,835,627.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 117,064 shares of company stock worth $11,738,763. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $109.00 price target on shares of Philip Morris International in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Philip Morris International from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $109.00 to $116.00 in a report on Thursday, March 30th. UBS Group raised shares of Philip Morris International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $106.00 to $116.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Philip Morris International in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Philip Morris International from $109.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $110.36.

Philip Morris International Profile

Philip Morris International, Inc is a holding company engaged in the manufacturing and sale of cigarettes, tobacco, and nicotine-containing products. Its products include cigarettes and reduced-risk products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: European Union, Eastern Europe, Middle East and Africa, South and Southeast Asia, East Asia and Australia, and Americas.

Featured Articles

