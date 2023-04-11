Pimco Dynamic Income Opportunities Fund Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.13 (NYSEMKT:PDO)

Pimco Dynamic Income Opportunities Fund (NYSEMKT:PDO – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, April 5th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Thursday, April 13th will be given a dividend of 0.1279 per share on Monday, May 1st. This represents a $1.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 12.09%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 12th.

Pimco Dynamic Income Opportunities Fund Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSEMKT PDO opened at $12.69 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.57.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Pimco Dynamic Income Opportunities Fund

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in PDO. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in Pimco Dynamic Income Opportunities Fund by 32.7% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 817 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pimco Dynamic Income Opportunities Fund during the 1st quarter worth about $176,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp purchased a new position in Pimco Dynamic Income Opportunities Fund in the 4th quarter valued at about $160,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC purchased a new position in Pimco Dynamic Income Opportunities Fund in the 4th quarter valued at about $162,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Pimco Dynamic Income Opportunities Fund by 19.9% in the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 12,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,000 after buying an additional 2,108 shares in the last quarter. 9.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Pimco Dynamic Income Opportunities Fund Company Profile

