PIMCO High Income Fund Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.05 (NYSE:PHK)

PIMCO High Income Fund (NYSE:PHK – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, April 5th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 13th will be given a dividend of 0.048 per share by the investment management company on Monday, May 1st. This represents a $0.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.90%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 12th.
PIMCO High Income Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 10.2% annually over the last three years.
PIMCO High Income Fund Price Performance
Shares of NYSE PHK opened at $4.84 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.90. PIMCO High Income Fund has a 12-month low of $4.50 and a 12-month high of $5.87.
PIMCO High Income Fund Company Profile
PIMCO High Income Fund is a closed-end management investment company. It seeks high current income, with capital appreciation as a secondary objective. The company was founded on February 18, 2003 and is headquartered in New York, NY.
