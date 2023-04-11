PIMCO High Income Fund Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.05 (NYSE:PHK)

PIMCO High Income Fund (NYSE:PHK – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, April 5th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 13th will be given a dividend of 0.048 per share by the investment management company on Monday, May 1st. This represents a $0.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.90%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 12th.

PIMCO High Income Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 10.2% annually over the last three years.

PIMCO High Income Fund Price Performance

Shares of NYSE PHK opened at $4.84 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.90. PIMCO High Income Fund has a 12-month low of $4.50 and a 12-month high of $5.87.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On PIMCO High Income Fund

PIMCO High Income Fund Company Profile

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PHK. Morgan Stanley grew its position in PIMCO High Income Fund by 91.3% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,172,498 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $5,546,000 after buying an additional 559,537 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of PIMCO High Income Fund by 119.0% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 695,363 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $4,019,000 after purchasing an additional 377,903 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of PIMCO High Income Fund by 524.1% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 302,834 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,432,000 after purchasing an additional 254,311 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its stake in shares of PIMCO High Income Fund by 64.4% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 514,874 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,435,000 after purchasing an additional 201,677 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of PIMCO High Income Fund by 29.2% in the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 642,357 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,713,000 after purchasing an additional 145,220 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 9.80% of the company’s stock.

PIMCO High Income Fund is a closed-end management investment company. It seeks high current income, with capital appreciation as a secondary objective. The company was founded on February 18, 2003 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

