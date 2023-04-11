Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.27 (NYSE:PAA)

Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, April 11th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, May 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.2675 per share by the pipeline company on Monday, May 15th. This represents a $1.07 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 28th.

Plains All American Pipeline has decreased its dividend by an average of 15.5% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 2 years. Plains All American Pipeline has a dividend payout ratio of 72.8% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Plains All American Pipeline to earn $1.33 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.07 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 80.5%.

Plains All American Pipeline stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $13.00. 2,815,429 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,450,830. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $12.68 and its 200-day moving average is $12.12. Plains All American Pipeline has a 12 month low of $9.10 and a 12 month high of $13.49. The stock has a market cap of $9.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.92 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

Plains All American Pipeline ( NYSE:PAA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The pipeline company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by ($0.02). Plains All American Pipeline had a net margin of 1.72% and a return on equity of 9.81%. The firm had revenue of $12.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.05 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.25 earnings per share. Plains All American Pipeline’s quarterly revenue was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Plains All American Pipeline will post 1.14 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in Plains All American Pipeline by 18.9% during the 4th quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 84,688 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $996,000 after purchasing an additional 13,484 shares in the last quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Plains All American Pipeline in the 4th quarter worth $181,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Plains All American Pipeline by 9.2% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 46,410 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $546,000 after acquiring an additional 3,920 shares in the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. raised its position in shares of Plains All American Pipeline by 9,585.5% in the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 28,088 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $330,000 after acquiring an additional 27,798 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CI Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Plains All American Pipeline in the 4th quarter worth $3,922,000. 42.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PAA has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James lifted their target price on Plains All American Pipeline from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. StockNews.com cut Plains All American Pipeline from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. UBS Group lifted their target price on Plains All American Pipeline from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut Plains All American Pipeline from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $15.00 to $14.50 in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Plains All American Pipeline from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 9th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Plains All American Pipeline presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $15.17.

Plains All American Pipeline LP engages in the operation of midstream energy infrastructure and provides logistics services for crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas. It operates through the Crude Oil and Natural Gas Liquids (NGL) segments. The Crude Oil segment refers to the pipeline transportation, terminalling, storage, and gathering assets.

