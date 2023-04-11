Prentiss Smith & Co. Inc. Cuts Holdings in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS)

Prentiss Smith & Co. Inc. trimmed its position in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 53,278 shares of the company’s stock after selling 673 shares during the period. Novartis makes up approximately 4.4% of Prentiss Smith & Co. Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Prentiss Smith & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Novartis were worth $4,833,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cohen Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Novartis by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Cohen Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $470,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. Essex LLC bought a new stake in shares of Novartis in the fourth quarter valued at about $213,000. Threadgill Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Novartis in the fourth quarter valued at about $268,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Novartis by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 24,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,195,000 after purchasing an additional 678 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Novartis by 25.9% in the fourth quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 7,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $661,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. 8.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently commented on NVS shares. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Novartis in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. UBS Group lifted their target price on Novartis from CHF 82 to CHF 84 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Citigroup downgraded Novartis from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley downgraded Novartis from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Novartis from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $82.63.

Novartis Stock Performance

NYSE NVS traded up $0.30 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $96.00. 1,111,519 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,242,115. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $86.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $85.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $212.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.19, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.04. Novartis AG has a fifty-two week low of $74.09 and a fifty-two week high of $96.56.

Novartis (NYSE:NVS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The company reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $12.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.85 billion. Novartis had a return on equity of 21.79% and a net margin of 13.75%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Novartis AG will post 6.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Novartis Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 10th were issued a dividend of $3.4694 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.6%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 9th. This is a boost from Novartis’s previous annual dividend of $1.18. Novartis’s payout ratio is currently 71.61%.

Novartis Company Profile

Novartis AG is a holding company, which engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of healthcare products. It operates through the following segments: Innovative Medicines, Sandoz, and Corporate. The Innovative Medicines segment researches, develops, manufactures, distributes and sells patented pharmaceuticals, and is composed of two business units: Novartis Oncology and Novartis Pharmaceuticals.

Further Reading

