PriceSmart (NASDAQ:PSMT) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.37 EPS

PriceSmart (NASDAQ:PSMT – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.37, Briefing.com reports. PriceSmart had a return on equity of 10.86% and a net margin of 2.58%. The company had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.13 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.03 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

PriceSmart Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:PSMT opened at $70.71 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 0.56. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $71.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $67.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.20 billion, a PE ratio of 20.50 and a beta of 0.88. PriceSmart has a 1 year low of $56.29 and a 1 year high of $88.24.

PriceSmart Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 15th will be issued a $0.46 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 14th. PriceSmart’s payout ratio is currently 26.67%.

Insider Transactions at PriceSmart

Institutional Investors Weigh In On PriceSmart

In other news, EVP Chong Jesus Von sold 1,000 shares of PriceSmart stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.41, for a total value of $70,410.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,134 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,769,684.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In related news, EVP Chong Jesus Von sold 1,000 shares of PriceSmart stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.41, for a total transaction of $70,410.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 25,134 shares in the company, valued at $1,769,684.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, CEO Sherry S. Bahrambeygui sold 15,000 shares of PriceSmart stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.74, for a total value of $1,046,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 177,306 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,365,320.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 51,703 shares of company stock valued at $3,656,453 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 17.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky grew its stake in PriceSmart by 9.2% during the 4th quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 7,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $467,000 after purchasing an additional 646 shares in the last quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PriceSmart in the 4th quarter valued at about $824,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PriceSmart by 148.0% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 984 shares during the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its stake in PriceSmart by 18.8% during the 4th quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 14,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $873,000 after acquiring an additional 2,270 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in PriceSmart by 31.3% during the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 5,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $361,000 after acquiring an additional 1,416 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.61% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have commented on PSMT. StockNews.com began coverage on PriceSmart in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. TheStreet upgraded PriceSmart from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, Scotiabank raised their target price on PriceSmart from $77.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday.

PriceSmart Company Profile

PriceSmart, Inc engages in the business of managing membership shopping warehouse club concepts to emerging and developing countries. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States Operations, Central American Operations, Caribbean Operations, and Colombia Operations. The Central America Operations segment includes Panama, Guatemala, Costa Rica, El Salvador, Honduras, and Nicaragua.

