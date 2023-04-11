Princeton Capital Management LLC Invests $251,000 in American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Princeton Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 1,701 shares of the payment services company’s stock, valued at approximately $251,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Waterfront Wealth Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of American Express by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. Waterfront Wealth Inc. now owns 4,963 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $855,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares during the period. HighTower Trust Company N.A. raised its stake in American Express by 134.1% during the fourth quarter. HighTower Trust Company N.A. now owns 7,345 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $1,058,000 after buying an additional 4,207 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in American Express by 15.0% during the fourth quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 5,585 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $825,000 after buying an additional 730 shares during the last quarter. Maj Invest Holding A S raised its stake in American Express by 22.5% during the fourth quarter. Maj Invest Holding A S now owns 1,697,719 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $250,839,000 after buying an additional 311,639 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Hawaii raised its stake in American Express by 8.2% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Hawaii now owns 7,719 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $1,140,000 after buying an additional 586 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.30% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AXP has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Argus lifted their target price on shares of American Express from $180.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of American Express from $167.00 to $197.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of American Express in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of American Express from $186.00 to $188.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of American Express from $132.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $175.33.

Insider Buying and Selling

American Express Stock Performance

In related news, insider Howard Grosfield sold 5,456 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.52, for a total transaction of $952,181.12. Following the sale, the insider now owns 7,045 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,229,493.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other news, insider Monique Herena sold 15,217 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.18, for a total value of $2,635,280.06. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 13,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,374,644.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, insider Howard Grosfield sold 5,456 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.52, for a total transaction of $952,181.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,045 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,229,493.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 49,361 shares of company stock valued at $8,773,678. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AXP stock traded up $0.39 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $161.53. 728,834 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,562,746. The company has a market capitalization of $120.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.36, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $169.96 and its 200 day moving average is $156.31. American Express has a 1 year low of $130.65 and a 1 year high of $192.42.

American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 27th. The payment services company reported $2.07 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.18 by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $14.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.25 billion. American Express had a net margin of 14.16% and a return on equity of 31.76%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.18 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that American Express will post 11.24 EPS for the current year.

American Express Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 10th. Investors of record on Friday, April 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 5th. This is a positive change from American Express’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. American Express’s dividend payout ratio is 24.39%.

American Express declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Wednesday, March 8th that authorizes the company to repurchase 120,000,000 outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the payment services company to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

American Express Profile

(Get Rating)

American Express Co engages in the provision of charge and credit card products and travel-related services. It operates through the following segments: U.S Consumer Services (USCS), Commercial Services (CS), International Card Services (ICS), Global Merchant and Network Services (GMNS), and Corporate and Other.

Featured Stories

