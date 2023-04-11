Princeton Capital Management LLC Sells 2,203 Shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Princeton Capital Management LLC lowered its position in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) by 7.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,928 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 2,203 shares during the period. United Parcel Service makes up approximately 2.0% of Princeton Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. Princeton Capital Management LLC’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $4,507,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Coston McIsaac & Partners purchased a new stake in United Parcel Service in the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in United Parcel Service in the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Piershale Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in United Parcel Service in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp purchased a new stake in United Parcel Service in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, First Community Trust NA boosted its holdings in United Parcel Service by 65.8% in the fourth quarter. First Community Trust NA now owns 199 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.92% of the company’s stock.

Get United Parcel Service alerts:

United Parcel Service Stock Performance

United Parcel Service stock traded up $2.41 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $192.67. 873,751 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,036,454. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.22. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $154.87 and a fifty-two week high of $209.39. The company has a market capitalization of $165.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.09. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $185.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $178.19.

United Parcel Service ( NYSE:UPS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The transportation company reported $3.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.59 by $0.03. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 11.51% and a return on equity of 66.10%. The business had revenue of $27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.03 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.59 EPS. United Parcel Service’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 11.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

United Parcel Service declared that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, January 31st that allows the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the transportation company to buy up to 3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

United Parcel Service Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 21st were issued a $1.62 dividend. This is an increase from United Parcel Service’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.52. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.36%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 17th. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio is 49.09%.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Norman M. Brothers, Jr. sold 20,724 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.26, for a total transaction of $3,777,156.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other United Parcel Service news, insider Norman M. Brothers, Jr. sold 20,724 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.26, for a total transaction of $3,777,156.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Laura J. Lane sold 14,617 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.16, for a total transaction of $2,604,164.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 54,341 shares of company stock valued at $9,848,061 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

UPS has been the topic of several analyst reports. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $210.00 to $207.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $196.00 to $199.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Susquehanna lifted their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $165.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Melius started coverage on shares of United Parcel Service in a research report on Monday, March 27th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $225.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $195.22.

About United Parcel Service

(Get Rating)

United Parcel Service, Inc is a package delivery company, which engages in the provision of global supply chain management solutions. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain Solutions. The U.S. Domestic Package segment includes time-definite delivery of letters, documents, and packages.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UPS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for United Parcel Service Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Parcel Service and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.