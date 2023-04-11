ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL) Shares Bought by Ellis Investment Partners LLC

Ellis Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL – Get Rating) by 5.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 30,153 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,545 shares during the quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF were worth $2,713,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of NOBL. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its position in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 8,325.1% during the 3rd quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 9,218,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 9,108,697 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,394,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,399,000 after acquiring an additional 76,798 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,386,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,874,000 after acquiring an additional 110,560 shares during the period. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,090,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,147,000 after acquiring an additional 75,886 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 953,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,256,000 after acquiring an additional 32,287 shares during the period.

ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF Price Performance

BATS NOBL traded up $0.40 on Tuesday, reaching $90.84. The company had a trading volume of 342,514 shares. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.18 billion, a PE ratio of 17.72 and a beta of 0.90. ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF has a 1 year low of $55.69 and a 1 year high of $67.97. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $90.69 and a 200-day moving average of $89.67.

ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF Profile

The ProShares S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats ETF (NOBL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of S&P 500 constituents that have increased dividend payments annually for at least 25 years. NOBL was launched on Oct 9, 2013 and is managed by ProShares.

