Proto Labs (NYSE:PRLB) Downgraded to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Proto Labs (NYSE:PRLB – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Friday morning.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on PRLB. Lake Street Capital boosted their target price on shares of Proto Labs from $37.50 to $40.00 in a report on Monday, February 13th. Craig Hallum boosted their price objective on shares of Proto Labs from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a sell rating in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Benchmark upgraded Proto Labs from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, February 13th. Finally, TheStreet cut Proto Labs from a c- rating to a d rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $36.67.

Get Proto Labs alerts:

Proto Labs Price Performance

PRLB opened at $31.59 on Friday. Proto Labs has a 12 month low of $22.04 and a 12 month high of $53.00. The business has a 50-day moving average of $32.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $30.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $827.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.27 and a beta of 1.19.

Institutional Trading of Proto Labs

Proto Labs Company Profile

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Proto Labs by 4.3% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,962,877 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $107,937,000 after purchasing an additional 121,347 shares in the last quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN lifted its stake in Proto Labs by 3.2% during the third quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN now owns 1,937,613 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $70,587,000 after purchasing an additional 60,667 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Proto Labs by 8.2% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,120,464 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $53,603,000 after purchasing an additional 85,135 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Proto Labs by 1.0% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,087,084 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $39,602,000 after purchasing an additional 11,047 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Proto Labs by 8.8% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 790,826 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $20,188,000 after purchasing an additional 64,067 shares during the last quarter. 88.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Rating)

Proto Labs, Inc engages in the manufacture of custom prototypes and production parts. It offers 3D printing, CNC machining, and injection molding services. The company was founded by Lawrence J. Lukis and Gregg Bloom on May 5, 1999 and is headquartered in Maple Plain, MN.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Proto Labs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Proto Labs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.