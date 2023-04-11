Proto Labs (NYSE:PRLB) Downgraded to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Proto Labs (NYSE:PRLB – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Friday morning.
A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on PRLB. Lake Street Capital boosted their target price on shares of Proto Labs from $37.50 to $40.00 in a report on Monday, February 13th. Craig Hallum boosted their price objective on shares of Proto Labs from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a sell rating in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Benchmark upgraded Proto Labs from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, February 13th. Finally, TheStreet cut Proto Labs from a c- rating to a d rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $36.67.
Proto Labs Price Performance
PRLB opened at $31.59 on Friday. Proto Labs has a 12 month low of $22.04 and a 12 month high of $53.00. The business has a 50-day moving average of $32.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $30.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $827.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.27 and a beta of 1.19.
Institutional Trading of Proto Labs
Proto Labs Company Profile
Proto Labs, Inc engages in the manufacture of custom prototypes and production parts. It offers 3D printing, CNC machining, and injection molding services. The company was founded by Lawrence J. Lukis and Gregg Bloom on May 5, 1999 and is headquartered in Maple Plain, MN.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Proto Labs (PRLB)
- This Is Why Penny Stock GreenPower Motor Company Is A Win
- Comcast Sum of All Parts is Producing a Cumulative Effect
- The Greenbrier Companies: All Aboard For High-Yield In 2023
- Coty Stock is on the Comeback Trail
- Is Halliburton Stock a Value or a Value Trap?
Receive News & Ratings for Proto Labs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Proto Labs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.