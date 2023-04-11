PZ Cussons (LON:PZC) Given Buy Rating at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

PZ Cussons (LON:PZC – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Marketbeat.com reports. They presently have a GBX 260 ($3.22) price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s target price points to a potential upside of 39.36% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a GBX 216 ($2.67) price objective on shares of PZ Cussons in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Numis Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 285 ($3.53) price target on shares of PZ Cussons in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, PZ Cussons presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of GBX 255.25 ($3.16).

PZC traded up GBX 0.17 ($0.00) during trading on Tuesday, hitting GBX 186.57 ($2.31). The company had a trading volume of 476,419 shares, compared to its average volume of 604,818. The company has a market capitalization of £799.85 million, a PE ratio of 1,332.63, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.23. PZ Cussons has a one year low of GBX 163.40 ($2.02) and a one year high of GBX 223 ($2.76). The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 188.87 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 200.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 57.10.

About PZ Cussons

PZ Cussons plc manufactures, distributes, markets, and sells baby, beauty, and hygiene products in Europe, the Americas, the Asia Pacific, and Africa. It offers toiletries, pharmaceuticals, electrical goods, fats and spreads, nutritional products, shampoos, body washes, toothpastes, toothbrushes, skin and hair care products, food pouches, cereals, snacks, flavors, and fragrances; beauty soaps, lotions, wipes, creams, shower gels, foam-bursts, bar soaps, deodorants, bath infusions, handwashes, and conditioners; ointments; dishwashing liquids, dishwasher tablets, dishwasher gels, dishwasher capsules, rinse aids, liquid detergents, laundry soaps, and laundry solutions; and cooking and vegetable oils.

