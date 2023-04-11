QCM Cayman Ltd. Cuts Position in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

QCM Cayman Ltd. lessened its holdings in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating) by 18.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 570 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 126 shares during the period. Intuit makes up approximately 3.4% of QCM Cayman Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. QCM Cayman Ltd.’s holdings in Intuit were worth $222,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of INTU. Fairfield Bush & CO. boosted its stake in shares of Intuit by 39.6% in the 1st quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 3,648 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,754,000 after buying an additional 1,035 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Intuit by 10.6% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 504,309 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $242,492,000 after purchasing an additional 48,196 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in shares of Intuit by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 3,227 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,552,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Intuit by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 53,691 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $25,825,000 after purchasing an additional 3,576 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Intuit by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 34,207 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $16,448,000 after purchasing an additional 2,127 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.65% of the company’s stock.

Get Intuit alerts:

Intuit Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of INTU traded down $1.48 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $443.24. The company had a trading volume of 113,280 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,579,372. The firm has a market cap of $124.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.21, a P/E/G ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 1.18. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $419.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $404.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Intuit Inc. has a 52-week low of $339.36 and a 52-week high of $492.37.

Intuit Dividend Announcement

Intuit ( NASDAQ:INTU Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The software maker reported $2.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.76. The firm had revenue of $3.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.91 billion. Intuit had a return on equity of 14.89% and a net margin of 14.22%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.67 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Intuit Inc. will post 9.02 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 10th will be issued a $0.78 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 6th. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.70%. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.75%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently commented on INTU. Daiwa Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Intuit in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $444.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Intuit from $475.00 to $525.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 3rd. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Intuit from $459.00 to $510.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 24th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Intuit in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Intuit from $457.00 to $475.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $487.47.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CAO Lauren D. Hotz sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $413.16, for a total value of $206,580.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,781 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $735,837.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CAO Lauren D. Hotz sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $413.16, for a total value of $206,580.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,781 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $735,837.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Eve B. Burton sold 4,539 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $412.57, for a total value of $1,872,655.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 7,328 shares of company stock valued at $3,019,323 over the last ninety days. 3.18% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Intuit Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Intuit, Inc engages in the provision of business and financial management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Small Business and Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProConnect. The Small Business and Self-Employed segment offers QuickBooks financial and business management online services and desktop software, payroll solutions, payment processing solutions, and financing for small businesses.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INTU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Intuit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intuit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.