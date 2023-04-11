QCM Cayman Ltd. Takes Position in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

QCM Cayman Ltd. purchased a new stake in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 633 shares of the retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $289,000. Costco Wholesale accounts for about 4.4% of QCM Cayman Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of COST. CNB Bank increased its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 1.0% in the second quarter. CNB Bank now owns 1,928 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $924,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. lifted its position in Costco Wholesale by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 1,608 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $759,000 after buying an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC now owns 563 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $266,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management lifted its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management now owns 2,511 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,185,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Community Bank N.A. boosted its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 21.0% in the third quarter. Community Bank N.A. now owns 121 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. 66.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Costco Wholesale Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:COST traded up $3.87 on Tuesday, hitting $497.70. The stock had a trading volume of 207,774 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,957,080. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $494.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $489.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 1.06. Costco Wholesale Co. has a twelve month low of $406.51 and a twelve month high of $609.18. The company has a market capitalization of $220.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 0.79.

Costco Wholesale Dividend Announcement

Costco Wholesale ( NASDAQ:COST Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 2nd. The retailer reported $3.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.20 by $0.10. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.58% and a return on equity of 28.66%. The firm had revenue of $55.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $55.61 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.92 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 14.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 3rd were paid a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 2nd. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.45%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

COST has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Loop Capital upped their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $545.00 to $575.00 in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Roth Capital reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Costco Wholesale in a report on Friday, March 10th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Costco Wholesale from $575.00 to $535.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $540.00 price target on shares of Costco Wholesale in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Costco Wholesale from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 23rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Costco Wholesale presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $549.52.

Insider Activity

In other Costco Wholesale news, EVP James C. Klauer sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $503.69, for a total transaction of $1,259,225.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 40,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,592,861.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP James C. Klauer sold 2,500 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction on Friday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $503.69, for a total value of $1,259,225.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 40,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,592,861.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Russell D. Miller sold 1,500 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $488.95, for a total value of $733,425.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,093 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,934,972.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 6,068 shares of company stock worth $2,992,156. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

About Costco Wholesale

Costco Wholesale Corp. engages in the operation of membership warehouses through wholly owned subsidiaries. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Canada, and Other International Operations. The company was founded by James D. Sinegal and Jeffrey H. Brotman in 1983 and is headquartered in Issaquah, WA.

