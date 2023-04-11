Qtum (QTUM) Achieves Market Cap of $337.91 Million

Qtum (QTUM) traded up 1.3% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on April 11th. Qtum has a total market cap of $337.91 million and approximately $43.65 million worth of Qtum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Qtum coin can now be bought for $3.23 or 0.00010697 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Qtum has traded up 2.7% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Qtum alerts:

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1,893.63 or 0.06270781 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001327 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $18.21 or 0.00060312 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.94 or 0.00019686 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $11.28 or 0.00037349 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0655 or 0.00000217 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.05 or 0.00006799 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0688 or 0.00000228 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.24 or 0.00017364 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000729 BTC.

Qtum Coin Profile

Qtum (CRYPTO:QTUM) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the POS 3.0 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on December 19th, 2016. Qtum’s total supply is 107,822,406 coins and its circulating supply is 104,611,620 coins. Qtum’s official Twitter account is @qtum and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Qtum is https://reddit.com/r/qtum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Qtum is qtum.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “Qtum is a decentralized blockchain platform with dApp and turing-complete smart contract functionalities while still maintaining an Unspent Transaction Output (UTXO) transaction model. Qtum is PoS based and boasts a Decentralized Governance Protocol (DGP) which allows specific blockchain settings to be modified by making use of smart contracts.

QTUM is the underlying value token in the Qtum blockchain.”

Buying and Selling Qtum

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Qtum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Qtum should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Qtum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Qtum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Qtum and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.