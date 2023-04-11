Qtum (QTUM) Trading 2.9% Higher Over Last 7 Days

Qtum (QTUM) traded up 4.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on April 11th. Qtum has a market capitalization of $335.57 million and approximately $43.89 million worth of Qtum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Qtum coin can currently be purchased for $3.21 or 0.00010628 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last week, Qtum has traded 2.9% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1,916.91 or 0.06351277 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001351 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $18.38 or 0.00060883 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $6.01 or 0.00019924 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.32 or 0.00037518 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0659 or 0.00000218 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.08 or 0.00006902 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0690 or 0.00000229 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000731 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.18 or 0.00017165 BTC.

Qtum Profile

Qtum (CRYPTO:QTUM) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the POS 3.0 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on December 19th, 2016. Qtum’s total supply is 107,822,406 coins and its circulating supply is 104,611,166 coins. The Reddit community for Qtum is https://reddit.com/r/qtum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Qtum’s official Twitter account is @qtum and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Qtum is qtum.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “Qtum is a decentralized blockchain platform with dApp and turing-complete smart contract functionalities while still maintaining an Unspent Transaction Output (UTXO) transaction model. Qtum is PoS based and boasts a Decentralized Governance Protocol (DGP) which allows specific blockchain settings to be modified by making use of smart contracts.

QTUM is the underlying value token in the Qtum blockchain.”

Qtum Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Qtum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Qtum should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Qtum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

