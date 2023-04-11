Ramaco Resources, Inc. – 9.00% (METCL) To Go Ex-Dividend on April 13th

Ramaco Resources, Inc. – 9.00% (NASDAQ:METCL – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, January 6th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Saturday, April 15th will be given a dividend of 0.5625 per share on Monday, May 1st. This represents a $2.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 13th.
Ramaco Resources, Inc. – 9.00% Price Performance
Ramaco Resources, Inc. – 9.00% stock opened at $26.01 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.80. Ramaco Resources, Inc. – 9.00% has a one year low of $25.02 and a one year high of $27.50.
