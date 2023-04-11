Raydium (RAY) Price Hits $0.24 on Top Exchanges

Raydium (RAY) traded 2.3% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on April 11th. One Raydium token can currently be purchased for $0.24 or 0.00000806 BTC on major exchanges. Raydium has a total market cap of $48.53 million and $3.91 million worth of Raydium was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Raydium has traded up 1.4% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Raydium Token Profile

Raydium was first traded on February 21st, 2021. Raydium’s total supply is 554,999,871 tokens and its circulating supply is 199,721,353 tokens. Raydium’s official Twitter account is @raydiumprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. Raydium’s official website is raydium.io/#.

Raydium Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Raydium is an automated market maker (AMM) built on the Solana blockchain which leverages the central order book of the Serum decentralized exchange (DEX) to enable lightning-fast trades, shared liquidity and new features for earning yield.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Raydium directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Raydium should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Raydium using one of the exchanges listed above.

