Raymond James Cuts Topaz Energy (TSE:TPZ) Price Target to C$26.00

Topaz Energy (TSE:TPZ – Get Rating) had its target price dropped by investment analysts at Raymond James from C$28.00 to C$26.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. Raymond James’ target price points to a potential upside of 35.14% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Ci Capital cut their target price on shares of Topaz Energy from C$29.00 to C$27.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Stifel Nicolaus set a C$24.50 price target on Topaz Energy and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 13th. Cormark dropped their price target on Topaz Energy from C$31.00 to C$28.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Topaz Energy from C$30.00 to C$28.00 in a research report on Monday, March 27th. Finally, Scotiabank cut their price target on shares of Topaz Energy from C$33.00 to C$32.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Topaz Energy currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$28.25.

Topaz Energy Trading Up 0.5 %

TPZ traded up C$0.09 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching C$19.24. 154,611 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 365,003. The stock has a market capitalization of C$2.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.34 and a beta of 0.75. Topaz Energy has a one year low of C$17.76 and a one year high of C$24.80. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$19.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$21.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.10, a quick ratio of 7.17 and a current ratio of 15.36.

About Topaz Energy

Topaz Energy Corp. operates as a royalty and energy infrastructure company. It operates in Royalty Production and Infrastructure segments. The company holds gross overriding royalty interests on approximately 5.3 million gross acres of developed and undeveloped lands. It is also involved in the natural gas processing and water management infrastructure activities.

