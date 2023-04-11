RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC Has $2.56 Million Position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE)

RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE – Get Rating) by 248.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 107,971 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 77,003 shares during the quarter. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF comprises 1.1% of RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF were worth $2,556,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Castleview Partners LLC raised its holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 150.0% in the 2nd quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 163.6% during the 3rd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 805 shares during the period. Phillips Financial Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Bray Capital Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $43,000.

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHE traded up $0.14 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $24.69. The stock had a trading volume of 512,756 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,550,345. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $24.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.00. The company has a market capitalization of $8.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.24 and a beta of 0.68. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $21.36 and a fifty-two week high of $27.74.

About Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE All-Emerging Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of large and mid capitalization companies in emerging market countries. The Index defines the large and mid capitalization universe as approximately the top 90% of the eligible universe.

