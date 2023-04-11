RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC Sells 8,301 Shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV)

RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV – Get Rating) by 5.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 134,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,301 shares during the period. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF comprises 3.7% of RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC owned about 0.09% of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF worth $8,847,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Key Financial Inc boosted its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 248.7% during the 3rd quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 523 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 373 shares during the period. Clearstead Advisors LLC boosted its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 224.0% during the 3rd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 580 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 401 shares during the period. TD Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, BDO Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 71.6% during the 3rd quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 743 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares during the period.

Get Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF alerts:

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF stock traded up $0.47 on Tuesday, hitting $66.24. 91,367 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 435,713. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $66.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $65.59. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF has a 12-month low of $58.00 and a 12-month high of $72.88. The company has a market cap of $9.96 billion, a PE ratio of 14.67 and a beta of 0.95.

About Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Value Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap value portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.