Reaves Utility Income Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:UTG) to Issue $0.19 — Dividend

Reaves Utility Income Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:UTG – Get Rating) announced a — dividend on Tuesday, April 11th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 16th will be given a dividend of 0.19 per share by the closed-end fund on Friday, June 30th. This represents a yield of 7.8%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 15th.

Reaves Utility Income Fund has increased its dividend payment by an average of 2.3% annually over the last three years.

Get Reaves Utility Income Fund alerts:

Reaves Utility Income Fund Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:UTG traded up $0.19 on Tuesday, hitting $29.34. 216,445 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 230,229. Reaves Utility Income Fund has a one year low of $24.55 and a one year high of $35.43.

Insider Transactions at Reaves Utility Income Fund

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Reaves Utility Income Fund

In other news, insider Joseph Burns Rhame III acquired 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $27.30 per share, with a total value of $54,600.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 8,954 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $244,444.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in Reaves Utility Income Fund by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 747,187 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $21,123,000 after buying an additional 47,790 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Reaves Utility Income Fund by 20.9% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 183,286 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $5,682,000 after buying an additional 31,626 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in Reaves Utility Income Fund in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $826,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its holdings in Reaves Utility Income Fund by 30.3% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 86,211 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $2,437,000 after buying an additional 20,049 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in Reaves Utility Income Fund by 4.8% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 426,572 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $13,224,000 after buying an additional 19,601 shares during the period.

Reaves Utility Income Fund Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Reaves Utility Income Fund is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by W. H. Reaves & Company, Inc The fund invests in public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in securities of companies operating in the Utilities sector. The fund primarily invests in dividend paying stocks and debt instruments of companies operating across all market capitalizations.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Reaves Utility Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Reaves Utility Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.