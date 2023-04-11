Redfin Co. (NASDAQ:RDFN) Receives $6.57 Average Target Price from Analysts

Redfin Co. (NASDAQ:RDFN – Get Rating) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seventeen research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a hold rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $6.57.

A number of analysts have weighed in on RDFN shares. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Redfin from $3.00 to $5.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Redfin from $5.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Citigroup increased their target price on Redfin from $5.00 to $8.60 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. DA Davidson boosted their price target on Redfin from $5.50 to $7.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. Finally, Truist Financial cut Redfin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $10.00 to $5.50 in a research report on Wednesday, December 21st.

Get Redfin alerts:

Insider Activity

In other Redfin news, Director James Slavet purchased 6,667 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $7.47 per share, for a total transaction of $49,802.49. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 235,881 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,762,031.07. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director James Slavet purchased 6,667 shares of Redfin stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $7.47 per share, for a total transaction of $49,802.49. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 235,881 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,762,031.07. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Glenn Kelman acquired 35,335 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $8.62 per share, for a total transaction of $304,587.70. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,216,837 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,489,134.94. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Redfin

Redfin Stock Down 0.8 %

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its position in Redfin by 2.5% in the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 41,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $744,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Redfin by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 16,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $298,000 after purchasing an additional 1,270 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System raised its position in shares of Redfin by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 27,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,000 after acquiring an additional 1,331 shares in the last quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. lifted its position in shares of Redfin by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 43,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,000 after buying an additional 1,350 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in Redfin by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 43,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $183,000 after purchasing an additional 1,830 shares during the last quarter. 81.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of RDFN opened at $8.80 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.86, a current ratio of 2.19 and a quick ratio of 1.87. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $8.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.17. Redfin has a 52 week low of $3.08 and a 52 week high of $16.37.

Redfin (NASDAQ:RDFN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The company reported ($0.83) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.13) by $0.30. Redfin had a negative return on equity of 234.33% and a negative net margin of 14.06%. The business had revenue of $479.66 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $446.39 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Redfin will post -1.52 earnings per share for the current year.

About Redfin

(Get Rating)

Redfin Corp. engages in the management of an online real estate marketplace and provision of real estate services. It operates through the following segments: Real Estate Services, Properties, Rentals, Mortgage, and Other. The company was founded by David Selinger, David Eraker, and Michael Dougherty in October 2002 and is headquartered in Seattle, WA.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Redfin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Redfin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.