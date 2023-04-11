Relaxing Retirement Coach Trims Stake in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Relaxing Retirement Coach cut its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Get Rating) by 6.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,532 shares of the company’s stock after selling 333 shares during the quarter. Relaxing Retirement Coach’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $636,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in VTV. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 94.4% in the fourth quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 1,000.0% in the third quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 220 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Horizons Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Cardinal Strategic Wealth Guidance acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 42.2% in the third quarter. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs now owns 273 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VTV traded up $0.72 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $140.11. The stock had a trading volume of 501,644 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,394,342. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $139.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $138.56. The stock has a market cap of $99.15 billion, a PE ratio of 15.30 and a beta of 0.91. Vanguard Value ETF has a 1-year low of $122.54 and a 1-year high of $151.89.

Vanguard Value ETF Profile

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

